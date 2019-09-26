9 Plus Size Fashion Bloggers Share Their Holy Grail Pair Of Jeans

The internet gives us the ability to find stylish, real people who happen to have bodies that look like ours. This means that finding the best possible clothing for your fit in digital life is easier than ever. Take plus size denim, for example. It might come as a surprise to some people, but not all plus size bodies are the same. This means that not all plus size jeans are created equal. Some people are looking for petite options, other people are mostly concerned with finding pairs that don’t wear out between the thighs — some people are looking for both.
The trial and error of shopping online and trying options on at home can be frustrating, even if it is way easier than brick and mortar shopping. The process is often simpler (and more fun!) if you can follow a plus size style influencer with a vibe you love and body shape similar to yours and consider their suggestions for their most-worn pieces. If you’re unsure where to start when it comes to the denim hunt, I talked to 9 plus size style bloggers and influencers about their holy grail jeans.
Olivia Muenter is a freelance writer, editor, and digital content creator who is passionate about creating things that inspire others to love themselves more. You can find her on Instagram and OliviaMuenter.com
