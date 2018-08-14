15 Pairs Of Plus-Size Jeans That Are Anything But Blah

Sourcing out a good pair of plus-size jeans can feel like falling into an abyss of the same disproportionately sized-up skinnies and baggy boot-cut options over and over again. But we've got good news: The available options are inching towards more variation as the industry gets up to speed in terms of size inclusivity. If there's one pure, non-ironic thank you that we can bestow upon a Kardashian, it would go to Khloé and her denim brand Good American, which showed the fashion industry that it is possible to make well-fitting bottoms for a variety of body types. And while trusty retailers like Old Navy, Modcloth, and H&M have built up a decent selection of plus-size alternatives, a handful of premium denim brands are starting to open up its doors to extended sizing for the first time ever. Finally.
Ahead, we've rounded up 20+ brands offering denim styles beyond the over-washed, one ripped knee picks of the past. There's cropped bell flares, sleek trousers, and frayed dyed hems; all styles finally worthy of the rest of your carefully curated closet.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.