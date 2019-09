15 Pairs Of Plus-Size Jeans That Are Anything But Blah

Sourcing out a good pair of plus-size jeans can feel like falling into an abyss of the same disproportionately sized-up skinnies and baggy boot-cut options over and over again. But we've got good news: The available options are inching towards more variation as the industry gets up to speed in terms of size inclusivity. If there's one pure, non-ironic thank you that we can bestow upon a Kardashian, it would go to Khloé and her denim brand Good American, which showed the fashion industry that it is possible to make well-fitting bottoms for a variety of body types. And while trusty retailers like Old Navy, Modcloth, and H&M have built up a decent selection of plus-size alternatives, a handful of premium denim brands are starting to open up its doors to extended sizing for the first time ever. Finally.