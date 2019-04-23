Skip navigation!
Online Shopping
Shopping
The Best Memorial Day Sales: A Real-Time Report
by
Emily Ruane
Home
The Major Memorial Day Home Sales You Won't Want To Miss
Elizabeth Buxton
13 hours ago
Beauty
Dermstore Is Having A
Huge
Blowout Sale — & These Are Our Most-Wanted...
Megan Decker
15 hours ago
Fashion
How To Shop Rihanna’s New Fenty Clothing Line
Channing Hargrove
16 hours ago
Home
Anthropologie Is Hosting A Major Summer Home Sale
Anthropologie is offering up to 30% off its stylish collection of home goods in honor of its most recent sale drop: The Decorating Event. The dreamy deals
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Beauty
20 Price-Chopped Amazon Beauty Products To Add To Your Next Prime...
It's easy to feel overwhelmed shopping on Amazon. Not that we don't do it all the time (because free two-day shipping is the bomb), but you can't help but
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Madewell's New Art-Inspired Collab Will Be Everywhere This S...
Madewell is all about sticking to its roots. Despite having over 100 stores around the world, the reinvented workwear and denim brand has never lost its
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Under-$50 Must-Haves For A Stylish Beach Weekend
When the mercury begins to hold steady at 70 degrees, a particular type of frenzy takes hold of you. You’re browsing bathing suits, saving pedicure art
by
Emily Ruane
Home
This Exclusive New Container Store Collection Is A Marie Kondo St...
Ever since binge-watching the entirety of Netflix's Tidying Up with Marie Kondo in a single day, her viral KonMari Method of sparking joy through tidying
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
These Are The Best Sales Of The Week, According To Our Shopping E...
When you’ve got a shopping habit like ours — make that a shopping job — you find yourself saving more pieces to a wish list that seems to know no
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
Vision-Board Your Vacation In A Pair Of Woven Mules
When it comes to a summer shoe, there’s nothing better than a slip-on style like the mule. It’s sandal-adjacent, with the same ease of wear and skin
by
Emily Ruane
Beauty
Every Beauty Sale Worth Shopping Over Memorial Day Weekend
No matter how you're celebrating Memorial Day Weekend this year — hanging on a beach with a beer and your best friends or taking the time to just chill
by
Megan Decker
Shopping
12 BBQ Outfit Ideas, From Saucy To Smokin’ Hot
As a cuisine, barbecue is one with a mankind-encompassing history, varying regional idiosyncrasies, and an encyclopedic assortment of tools and techniques
by
Emily Ruane
Travel
The Savviest Summer Travel Essentials
Even for those of us no longer on a regimented school-vacation schedule, finding the calendar days for warm-weather OOO time is still a key June through
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Living
Over-The-Top Pool Floats To Get Summer 2019 Started
Memorial Day Weekend is glistening on the horizon, foreshadowing the imminent arrival of 24/7 summer brain — a seasonal diagnosis that, among other
by
Danielle Cohen
Shopping
R29ers Share Their Most Random Shopping Resources
As professional, lifelong shoppers, we here at Refinery29 know where to find the good stuff. We delight in studying every possible retail resource to suss
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Anthropologie’s Prettiest Summer Dresses Are All 50% Off
When the words ‘Anthropologie’ and ‘sale’ come together in the same sentence, it’s commonplace to immediately think about all the primo home
by
Eliza Huber
Home
The Best Sites To Snag On-Sale Bedding Essentials
There are wants and then there are needs. But in the world of shopping, the lines between the two can blur — especially when a good deal is involved.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
New Arrivals To Shop Now, According To These 8 Fashion Buyers
Every season, a fresh crop of rookies hits the “New Arrivals” section of our go-to shopping destinations, and with so much promising product at play,
by
Emily Ruane
Home
PSA: Here's Where To Score An Under $200 Dyson Vacuum
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
An Effortless Wedding Registry Guide — From A To Z
For those recently fiancé-d, it's time to buckle down and sharpen your wedding strategy knife set. If you're more of a DIYer, then the internet is your
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
18 Canvas Sneakers For Painting The Town This Summer
Why do we love canvas shoes? It may have something to do with their throwback connotations. Before synthetic fibers became the trainer standard, canvas
by
Emily Ruane
Home
20 Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
Target Just Dropped 1,500 New Fashion Items — & These Are The Bes...
Target never ceases to amaze us. Not only do they supply us with all our household needs, they're now the go-to for loads of stuff we don't need. Case in
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
24 White Sneakers You Need To Dirty Up, ASAP
While sneakers get their fair share of fashion love, there's one from the bunch that stands the test of time as a shoe-rotation regular: the white
by
Ray Lowe
Living
Refinery29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems
Amazon is essentially an IRL version of Ariel's treasure trove, famously detailed in her The Little Mermaid number, "Part Of Your World." Only instead of
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Living
Self-Care Gifts To Buy Your #1 Caregiver On Mother's Day
The act of self-care varies from person to person. Whichever way you choose to practice this lifestyle concept, taking the time to stop and show yourself
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
Under $50 Kitchen Gifts That Moms Will Adore
Our Mother's Day goal is not only to survive the annual matriarch-celebration, but to absolutely thrive our way through it with the most thoughtful gifts
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
The Best Online Flower Shops For Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts
Mother's Day is a few days, so it's time to rally on the gift-planning front — especially for those of us who put off our purchases until the last
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Weddings
An Expert Guide To 20 Years Of Wedding Anniversary Gifts
Wedding anniversaries mark the number of years since two people decided to make things officially official. Back in the day, these relationship milestones
by
Venus Wong
Shopping
We Found The Best Way To Vintage Shop Online With The Help Of Thr...
You probably have this friend: every time you see her, she turns up in some cool-but-unplaceable new piece that is totally of-the-moment and yet...
by
Emily Ruane
