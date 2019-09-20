“Plus sized fashion can be so one-note sometimes,” Innis says. “As plus sized women, we’re often expected to over-dress to avoid being labeled as sloppy. I never felt comfortable in overly feminine clothing...I want women to allow themselves to be comfortable and just... chill.” Innis tells us that “if at least one woman finds the piece of her dreams that lets her feel like a model off-duty,” then she'd feel satisfied with her involvement in creating the designs.