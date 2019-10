In front of a crowd of about 300 people in Spring Studios Friday, Jean-Raymond continued to open up about his experiences in the industry, speaking to his friend and moderator Tracee Ellis-Ross . He also shared what social media accounts he follows on his Finsta, why he refers to himself as an artist vs. a designer, and the other creative outlets he enjoys, like making beats and sharing on SoundCloud. Not to mention, Jean-Raymond can identify just about any sneaker by its sole and any car by its window pane. “What I've figured out is how to combine all of my passions at Pyer Moss," he explained. "The only thing I haven't figured out yet is cars. I've figured out how to put poetry, writing, film, fashion into the brand.”