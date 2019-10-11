“So, let me tell you a secret,” Jean-Raymond cut in as she was mid-thought. “The secret is that creating plus-size is very difficult for a small brand,” he began. “It’s very expensive. It requires a lot of research and development. It requires a whole different level of production. It requires a whole different level of investment.” To that end, Jean-Raymond said: “I find it easier, making flow-y, boxy things that fit a universal range of people so that we can be as inclusive as possible in our size breakdowns.”