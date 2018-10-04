One of Ellis Ross' favorite things to do when she's feeling antsy is try on clothing, either from her own closet or from crates of her mother's vintage performance looks. "It’s like going to a museum," Ross says. "I’ll sound like a crazy person, but when I hold some of her extraordinary original beaded stage clothes, there is a particular Diana Ross smell, a mom smell, a certain perfume that I just love. And sometimes, when you open the garment bags and there’s makeup or sweat or other evidence of the clothes being worn — I find it really extraordinary. It’s an artifact. You’re seeing the fullness of a life that existed in that snapshot of a moment."