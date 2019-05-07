View this post on Instagram

We had the honor or collaborating with @pyermoss for this years #metgala. We designed 16 custom Iconic sculpture portrait buttons and black power fist cuff links to adorn @kerbito and @lenawaithe’s suits. On Kerby: 8 of his favorite rappers — the late and great @nipseyhussle, @meekmill, @nas, @realcoleworld, @champagnepapi, #tupac, @kendricklamar and #jayz. On Lena: 8 LGBTQ icons — @rupaulofficial , #doriancorey , #freddiependavis , #octaviastlaurent #ParisDupree #pepperlabeija #venusxtravaganza and #willieninja . Thank you @kerbito + @pyermoss ✨??. #metgala2019 #jewelrybyjohhnny