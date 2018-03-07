Lena Waithe On What A ‘Black Gay Girl’ Looks Like — & Shopping At Zara

Waithe says she’s just a “Black gay girl who is out in the world.” She’s queer and identifies as a soft stud who is masculine-leaning, and it’s important for her to bring visibility to the masses both on and off the screen. “I just have to be myself unapologetically, all the time. One, that’s just comfortable and makes sense for me, but also, it’s about showing others what you wear makes you you.” Waithe says she’s always been that way, including when it comes to clothes. “I would go to Zara with my friend Tiffany [Johnson], who was styling me, we’d go to the men’s department and figure it out and make it work.”