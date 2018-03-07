Last fall, Zara helped a girl out by launching a new collection page titled 'Best Sellers,' and we're stoked it's made a return! The easy one-page stop for the retailer's best of-the-moment items became our shopping savior, one that informed us just what trends Zara-philes were investing in. Starring pieces from its recently-released spring collection, Zara's newest round of best sellers is an eclectic mix of pastel trousers and statement mules (i.e. two of our favorite spring trends).
While we love Zara for being a hub of endless choices, it's collection pages like these that make us love the site even more. The overwhelming amount of items the store offers can feel crippling in the face of so many trends, so having access to a pared down edit of the site's self-reported top picks gives our shopping habits a bit of a mental break. And to figure out just where you should be laying down your cash this season, click ahead for some of the best selling highlights.