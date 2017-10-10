Story from Fashion

Zara Just Came Up With An Easier Way To Shop Its Site

Ray Lowe
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Our favorite little known fact about Zara, if any still exist, is that it has some pretty great (and carefully curated) online collection pages. From style- and trend-specific guides to the special prices section, Zara is constantly developing avenues for making shopping its overwhelming amount of products a bit easier.
The latest collection page, titled 'Best Sellers,' is as simple as it sounds: Basically, Zara has rounded up the top trending items from the site and compiled them on one easy page. Think of it as a one-stop-shop for the best of the best. Need a quick crossbody? No need to click through four or five pages, the top picks are listed for you. Looking for a sweater that matches the leather pencil skirt you just bought? Ta-da, find the retailer's top choice in a spiff.
Uncovering original picks at Zara is still the key to make sure you're not wearing the same blue dress as everyone else, and having a handy spot for the quick must-haves is something we'll take any day of the week. Here's some of our top picks from Zara's new section.