Zara Just Came Up With An Easier Way To Shop Its Site

The latest collection page, titled 'Best Sellers,' is as simple as it sounds: Basically, Zara has rounded up the top trending items from the site and compiled them on one easy page. Think of it as a one-stop-shop for the best of the best. Need a quick crossbody? No need to click through four or five pages, the top picks are listed for you. Looking for a sweater that matches the leather pencil skirt you just bought? Ta-da, find the retailer's top choice in a jiffy.