If you shop at Zara as frequently as we do, you know there are many different strategies when it comes to approaching the fast-fashion kingdom. Sometimes, you can stretch a small amount of money and get a variety of pieces; other times, you might splurge on one trend item, despite feeling like the price is slightly higher than it should be. And no matter how much we're trying to shift our habits and support smaller (and more sustainable!) indie brands, there are times when Zara is just too good to resist — like when a new collection drops.