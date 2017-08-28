If you shop at Zara as frequently as we do, you know there are many different strategies when it comes to approaching the fast-fashion kingdom. Sometimes, you can stretch a small amount of money and get a variety of pieces; other times, you might splurge on one trend item, despite feeling like the price is slightly higher than it should be. And no matter how much we're trying to shift our habits and support smaller (and more sustainable!) indie brands, there are times when Zara is just too good to resist — like when a new collection drops.
While you were sleeping, the retailer launched its Autumn/Winter '17 collection (we know, we know, it's only July, but you can never look too far ahead), and since tomorrow is Pay Day, let's review a few ways you can treat yourself.
First, you've got to evaluate your closet: Are you in a place where you have the warm-weather basics covered, and you just need a wildcard piece or two? Maybe you feel good about your everyday wardrobe, but could use a few fresh going-out outfits for nighttime or special occasions on the horizon. Or, perhaps you went overboard on all the polka dots and florals and need to add some more timeless items into the mix?
With the options being so unlimited, there are endless ways to approach Zara's selection — which is why we've come up with five potential scenarios for how to spend your money right. Click on for a lesson in what we're calling it "Zara Math," and let us know in the comments what your game plan for that next shopping trip is.