Burberry Has Brought Back The Check & Everyone (Including Riri) Is Wearing It

Burberry's show is always one of the biggest draws on the LFW schedule but for the recent September 2017 collection, the British fashion house really upped the ante with a bold refresh of the brand's infamous check. After years of being denounced as "chavvy", the heritage check was reimagined in the form of a cap worn by model-of-the-moment Adwoa Aboah with a sheer green skirt, T-shirt and boxy jacket, and also updated as a plastic belted trench or oversized tote. Styled with clashing textures, colours and silhouettes including hooded jackets, argyle knits and faux fur, this was a less polished, more modern iteration of the Burberry we know and love and a masterful, playful way of reclaiming the iconic Burberry print.
Advertisement
Now, barely a month after the show and the Burberry check is one of the most covetable items of the season, even sported by Rihanna in New York last week, who layered a new season trench over a black mini dress, finished off with a Burberry cap and argyle socks. (A* for her unwavering faithfulness to fashion.)
Though the see-now-buy-now collection was immediately available to buy following the show, today Burberry has launched its first Net-A-Porter exclusive womenswear collection, giving you another opportunity to get on board with Burberry's new vision. Inspired by the brand’s September 2017 collection, the just-launched capsule line is an eclectic mix of British iconic staples that you'll want to add to your winter wardrobe now.
The 14-piece collection consists of delicate lace dresses and gowns perfect for partywear, plastic waterproof outerwear that will swiftly become everyday staples, form-fitting jodhpur trousers and long tartan check skirts, with the Burberry vintage check taking centre stage on a bomber as well as in coat linings. Tartan appears on skirts matched with homespun and hand-knitted patchworks of cable knits, while green faux fur and military style coats enhance the clash of textures and colours, giving a modern urban aesthetic.
"This collection finds the humour, and the beauty, and the pathos, and the sheer glorious eccentricity of the British way of dressing," Christopher Bailey, Burberry's chief creative officer explains. We're all for glorious eccentricity and whether that means pairing a tartan skirt with a check bomber or throwing a military jacket over a lace dress, this capsule collection is just the inspiration we needed for a winter wardrobe refresh.
Advertisement