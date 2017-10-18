Burberry Has Brought Back The Check & Everyone (Including Riri) Is Wearing It

"This collection finds the humour, and the beauty, and the pathos, and the sheer glorious eccentricity of the British way of dressing," Christopher Bailey, Burberry's chief creative officer explains. We're all for glorious eccentricity and whether that means pairing a tartan skirt with a check bomber or throwing a military jacket over a lace dress, this capsule collection is just the inspiration we needed for a winter wardrobe refresh.