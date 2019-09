Burberry Has Brought Back The Check & Everyone (Including Riri) Is Wearing It

Burberry's show is always one of the biggest draws on the LFW schedule but for the recent September 2017 collection, the British fashion house really upped the ante with a bold refresh of the brand's infamous check. After years of being denounced as "chavvy", the heritage check was reimagined in the form of a cap worn by model-of-the-moment Adwoa Aboah with a sheer green skirt, T-shirt and boxy jacket, and also updated as a plastic belted trench or oversized tote. Styled with clashing textures, colours and silhouettes including hooded jackets, argyle knits and faux fur, this was a less polished, more modern iteration of the Burberry we know and love and a masterful, playful way of reclaiming the iconic Burberry print.