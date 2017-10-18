"This collection finds the humor, and the beauty, and the pathos, and the sheer glorious eccentricity of the British way of dressing," Christopher Bailey, Burberry's chief creative officer said in a press release. We're all for glorious eccentricity, and whether that means pairing a tartan skirt with a check bomber or throwing a military jacket over a lace dress, this is just the inspiration we need for a closet refresh.