After years of being denounced as " chavvy ," the heritage check was reimagined in the form of a baseball cap worn by model-of-the-moment Adwoa Aboah with a sheer green skirt, a T-shirt, and a boxy jacket, but also updated as a plastic belted trench or oversized tote. Styled with clashing textures, colors, and silhouettes including hooded jackets, argyle knits, and faux fur, this was a less polished, more modern iteration of the Burberry we know and love and a masterful, playful way of reclaiming the iconic black, red, white, and tan print.