Burberry's show is always one of the biggest draws of the London Fashion Week schedule, but for its most recent collection, the British fashion label upped the ante with a bold refresh of its infamous check.
After years of being denounced as "chavvy," the heritage check was reimagined in the form of a baseball cap worn by model-of-the-moment Adwoa Aboah with a sheer green skirt, a T-shirt, and a boxy jacket, but also updated as a plastic belted trench or oversized tote. Styled with clashing textures, colors, and silhouettes including hooded jackets, argyle knits, and faux fur, this was a less polished, more modern iteration of the Burberry we know and love and a masterful, playful way of reclaiming the iconic black, red, white, and tan print.
Advertisement
Now, barely a month after the show, the Burberry check has become one of the most covetable prints of the season — even Rihanna got in on the look, layering a fall 2017 trench over a black mini dress, and finishing it off with a Burberry cap and argyle socks. (A+ for her unwavering faithfulness to fashion).
Though the see-now, buy-now collection was immediately available to buy following the show, on Wednesday, Burberry launched its first Net-A-Porter exclusive womenswear collection, giving us yet another opportunity to get on-board with its new vision. Inspired by the brand’s September 2017 offering, the capsule is an eclectic mix of British iconic staples that you'll want to add to your winter wardrobe.
The 14-piece collection consists of delicate lace dresses and gowns perfect for party wear, plastic waterproof outerwear that will swiftly become everyday staples, form-fitting jodhpur trousers, and long tartan skirts. The print appears on skirts matched with homespun and hand-knitted patchworks of cable knits, while green faux fur and military-style coats enhance the clash of textures and colors.
"This collection finds the humor, and the beauty, and the pathos, and the sheer glorious eccentricity of the British way of dressing," Christopher Bailey, Burberry's chief creative officer said in a press release. We're all for glorious eccentricity, and whether that means pairing a tartan skirt with a check bomber or throwing a military jacket over a lace dress, this is just the inspiration we need for a closet refresh.
Advertisement