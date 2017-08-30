Story from Beauty

The Story Behind This RuPaul's Drag Race Makeover Will Bring You To Tears

Makeup can be more powerful than you think — it's an outlet of creativity, opportunity for self-expression, means of self-confidence. For some people, cosmetics can change someone's life. Just take it from U.K. journalist Dean Eastmond, who recently found comfort in makeup during his battle with cancer.
As soon as Eastmond got the diagnosis, he began documenting his journey on Twitter. In one tweet, he told the world that on his "bucket list," he wanted nothing more than to get his makeup done by every drag queen from RuPaul's Drag Race.
Little did he know, his dream would soon come true. Earlier this month, Eastmond found out that his battle with cancer had become terminal, noting that he was given weeks to live. That's when Charlie Hides, a RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 contestant, reached out to Eastmond on Twitter.
As fate would have it, Hides happened to have booked a show nearby that week. So the two swiftly coordinated details to meet up so Hides could do Eastmond's makeup, checking off that penultimate bucket list item.
And then, this happened:
Eastmond emerged on Twitter with pink hair, cobalt blue lips, and contoured cheeks — a dream come true, to be sure. "Cancer sucks but you SLAY," Hides tweeted in response to Eastmond's look. Support from fans and strangers alike poured in by the dozens. And better still, countless other girls from the show got in touch through Hides to show their support as well. And, of course, the moment sparked its own trending hashtag: #DeanEastmondslays.
We're not crying, you're crying.
