This 22-Year-Old Is Making Her Makeup Dreams Come True, Despite Her Illness

Jen Anderson
In a world of endless Instagram makeup stars, how do you get noticed? It’s easy to say that you can rely on your skills to get you followers, but what it really takes is a whole lot of self-confidence — and Emily Jones has just that, despite some obstacles.
Jones, or @beautybyemilylou , is one of those beauty gurus whose genuine love for the craft shines almost as bright as her highlighter. She’s a 22-year-old, glitter-obsessed artist with dreams of one day being a professional makeup artist. But unlike others on her same trajectory, Jones’ love for makeup is more than just a form of artistic expression. According to Allure, makeup has helped her discover her confidence as she battles Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (Type 3), a rare autoimmune disease.
"Makeup means everything to me it gives me the confidence to be myself without the judgment of others," she told the publication. "Makeup takes away the self-consciousness I feel because of my NG tube and makes me feel gorgeous!"

Throwback time again ! Here's a look ? I absolutely loved and it was so pretty ! Pastel unicorn cut crease I called it with a lot of glitter ✨✨✨ products ~ eyes ~ @makeupgeekcosmetics 'phantom' 'black light' 'Wild west' 'sidekick' 'bake sale' 'brownie points' 'friendzone' and 'Barcelona beach' @gerardcosmetics liquid black eyeliner @stilacosmetics 'stingray' smudge stick @freedom_makeup 'ash brown' pomade and 'ebony' in the ends of the brow @benefitcosmeticsuk gimme brow setting gel @lagirlcosmetics 'porcelain' concealer and @morphebrushes 6C palette as a base ! @lorealmakeup telescopic mascara @unicornlashesuk 'dragoness' lashes I think ~ face ~ @toofaced hydrating primer @lorealmakeup 1N foundation @lagirlcosmetics 'porcelain' concealer @lauramercier translucent powder @morphebrushes 6C palette @toofaced 'something about berry' blush @sleekmakeup #solisticehighlightingpalette in 'subsolar' and 'hemisphere' @jeffreestarcosmetics 'ice cold' as well @gerardcosmetics #slayalldaysettingspray in 'peach' ~ lips ~ @jeffreestarcosmetics 'rose matter' ??? this colour though ! #makeupdolls #makeupcakeup #muasfeature #makeupforever #allmodernmakeup #allbeautybloggers #makeupslayageworldwide #makeupobsessionshimmer #makeupartist #makeupobsessed #beautyshimmerworldwide #shimycatsmua #makemyfaceup247 #jeffreestarcosmetics #colourpopcosmetics #morphebabe #morphebrushes #morphepalette #morphegirl #maryhadalittleglam

A post shared by Emily Jones (@beautybyemilylou_) on

Due to her disease, the London-based artist has a feeding tube and requires a wheelchair. But Jones doesn’t let her illness get her down: She posts on Instagram to display her most spectacular makeup looks — and she even has plans to incorporate her feeding tube in future looks. “I'm gonna try to find some glittery tape to put on the side of my tube to match the look I'm going for,” she says.
And while it might not look like it, she’s entirely self-taught. She got serious about makeup when she was 19-years old, and she never looked back, getting her training by watching Youtube tutorials.
"I'm so grateful for the skills [YouTube] taught me and for them making me believe in me and my makeup application abilities," she said. "I have watched Carli Bybel and Nikkie Tutorials from the start, and they started off my love for makeup."

Rainbow cut crease take 2 love these colours together ! @morphebrushes based look again ! Products used ~ eyes ~ @morphebrushes 35C palette @morphebrushes 'room service' pressed pigment @limecrimemakeup diamond crusher in 'choke' on the pressed pigment @collectioncosmeticsuk #glamcrystalsdazzinggelliner in 'funk' and 'le chic' @hudabeauty 'jade' eyelashes @rimmellondonuk 'retro glam' scandal eyes mascara @revlon_uk lash potion mascara @stilacosmetics smudge stick in 'stingray' @morphebrushes gel eyeliner in 'slate' @nyxcosmetics 'ice' glitter and 'frostbite' prismatic eyeshadow in the inner corner @nyxcosmetics eyebrow pomade in 'espresso' and brow mascara in 'espresso' @lagirlcosmetics fonelaet and @morphebrushes 9C palette as a base ~ face ~ @nyxcosmetics spray primer @farsalicare rose gold elixir @nyxcosmetics matte foundation in 'porcelain' @lagirlcosmetics 'porcelain' concealer @morphebrushes 9C palette to set my face @lauramercier translucent powder to bake @morphebrushes 9BZ bronzer palette @morphebrushes 9N blush palette @morphebrushes DD highlighter palette @hudabeauty pink sands highlighter palette in 'Santorini' and 'Ibiza' @gerardcosmetics peach #slayalldaysettingspray ~ lips ~ @morphebrushes 'hot shot' liquid lipstick with @limecrimemakeup 'choke' and 'dope' diamond crushers on top ✨✨? #fakeupfix #makeupcakeup #muafeatures #makemyfaceup247 #morphebabe #morphebrushes #maryhadalittleglam #flawlesssdolls #allmodernmakeup #allbeautybloggers #makeupobsessionshimmer #makeupartistsworldwide #beautyshimmerworldwide #shimycatsmua #wakeupandmakeup #slave2beauty #slave2makeup #nyxcosmetics_uk #muafeatures #makeupbyme #limecrimemakeup #itsmylookbook #mama_mua

A post shared by Emily Jones (@beautybyemilylou_) on

Consider us fans. Jones’ story, along with her sparkly cut creases and fluttery lashes, is inspiration — and we can’t wait to see what’s to come in the future for her. Hint: She told Allure she’s wants to start her own YouTube channel. Surf over to Allure for the entire inspiring story.
