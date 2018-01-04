24 Reasons Monica & Chandler Are The Best TV Relationship

Monica Geller and Chandler Bing are one of our favourite couples in TV history, hands down. The Friends lovebirds have had a lot of ups and downs over the show's 10 seasons. We saw their relationship go from platonic to overtly flirtatious, from top secret to common knowledge, and from long-term to lawfully forever. But the chemistry was there from day one.
Monica and Chandler are an odd couple in a lot of ways, which makes for amusing clashes and hilarious banter. But their relationship could be emotionally compelling, too. We watched them grapple with the same serious issues that real-world couples have — infertility, adoption, and prioritising one spouse's career over the other. In short, we love Monica and Chandler a lot. But we forgot about a lot of our favourite scenes and subplots starring the duo. So, to celebrate the arrival of Friends to Netflix UK, here are 24 of Monica and Chandler's greatest moments.