Story from TV Shows

24 Reasons Monica & Chandler Are The Best TV Relationship

Carolyn L. Todd
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty Images.
Monica Geller and Chandler Bing are one of our favourite couples in TV history, hands down. The Friends lovebirds have had a lot of ups and downs over the show's 10 seasons. We saw their relationship go from platonic to overtly flirtatious, from top secret to common knowledge, and from long-term to lawfully forever. But the chemistry was there from day one.
Monica and Chandler are an odd couple in a lot of ways, which makes for amusing clashes and hilarious banter. But their relationship could be emotionally compelling, too. We watched them grapple with the same serious issues that real-world couples have — infertility, adoption, and prioritising one spouse's career over the other. In short, we love Monica and Chandler a lot. But we forgot about a lot of our favourite scenes and subplots starring the duo. So, to celebrate the arrival of Friends to Netflix UK, here are 24 of Monica and Chandler's greatest moments.

More from TV

R29 Original Series