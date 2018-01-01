Story from TV Shows

Happy New Year! Every Episode Of 'Friends' Is Now On Netflix UK

Nick Levine
Photo: NBC
First they hinted, and now they've delivered. As of today, 1st of January 2018, every single episode of Friends is available on Netflix in the UK and Ireland. Netflix subscribers in the US have been able to stream the beloved sitcom since 2015, so we've got a lot of catching up to do.
Netflix broke the good news on Twitter just after the stroke of midnight - what a start to 2018!
And it's safe to say fans of the show are pretty excited about being able to watch whichever episode they want, when they want.
Though Netflix has already revived enduringly popular shows including Gilmore Girls and Arrested Development, don't expect the streaming deal to lead to new adventures for Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel and Ross. Friends' co-creator David Crane ruled out the possibility of a revival in October, telling Entertainment Weekly: "We did it, and it’s done, and we did it right."
Still, at least we now have 236 episodes to binge-watch at our convenience.
