Happy New Year! Every Episode Of 'Friends' Is Now On Netflix UK

First they hinted, and now they've delivered. As of today, 1st of January 2018, every single episode of Friends is available on Netflix in the UK and Ireland. Netflix subscribers in the US have been able to stream the beloved sitcom since 2015, so we've got a lot of catching up to do.
Netflix broke the good news on Twitter just after the stroke of midnight - what a start to 2018!
We'll be there for you. All episodes of #Friends, now streaming. pic.twitter.com/utAoC0oE4y— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 1, 2018
And it's safe to say fans of the show are pretty excited about being able to watch whichever episode they want, when they want.
finding all 10 seasons of friends on netflix is honestly the best start to 2018 pic.twitter.com/YRfUkandJe— lou (@louhigson) January 1, 2018
It's January 1st and Friends being on UK Netflix has already saved 2018— luisa (@itsluisagibson) January 1, 2018
it’s the first day of 2018 and Friends is finally on UK Netflix, if that’s not a sign this year is gonna be good idk what is— jess ? (@JESSlCUGH) January 1, 2018
Cannot believe Friends is on Netflix, what a fantastic start to 2018 ?— Rosie (@rosieleechx) January 1, 2018
Just made my day, week, month, possibly even my year! @NetflixUK https://t.co/e5M20Fss5a— Faisal Mustafa (@FaisM11) January 1, 2018
Though Netflix has already revived enduringly popular shows including Gilmore Girls and Arrested Development, don't expect the streaming deal to lead to new adventures for Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel and Ross. Friends' co-creator David Crane ruled out the possibility of a revival in October, telling Entertainment Weekly: "We did it, and it’s done, and we did it right."
Still, at least we now have 236 episodes to binge-watch at our convenience.
