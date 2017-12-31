People On Twitter Are Pitching 'Black Mirror' Episode Ideas, & They're Pretty Good

Black Mirror pitch:— Indigo London (@ArtistIndigo) December 31, 2017
Streaming services buy up all the sounds in existence. You then have to pay a subscription to be able to hear anything in your everyday life without being bombarded with ads every few minutes.#BlackMirror4 #streaming #SpotifyPremium #Netflix
Black Mirror Pitch:— Katie Rackly-elf??☃ (@katie_racklyeft) December 31, 2017
Whenever you intend to write a tweet or a Facebook status your thoughts are instantly written down and posted and if the tweet/status is unpopular and gets no attention you have to live stream your entire life until it gets a set number of likes or retweets
Black Mirror pitch:— Bryan (@Sum_Fool) December 31, 2017
Parents are able to choose every feature on their children before their born.Only the rich can afford it.
Black Mirror pitch: you can “sync” with different beings and change forms, like shapeshifting— ?flower boi? (@ShriyaDGAF) December 31, 2017
Black mirror idea: all the collected uncaptured parts of you from your phone camera where u r checking urself out :) played on your death bed :)— genevieve♑️♏️♏️ (@starseedfairy) December 31, 2017
Black Mirror idea: Future of Tinder for people who want kids. You give the app your DNA, then swipe left or right on realistic generated photos of the kids it knows you would make with the other users.— Mickey Like Da Mouse (@TheMickeyM) December 31, 2017
black mirror idea: opening your phone on front facing camera with a hangover— christmas eve (@eve_moriarty) December 30, 2017