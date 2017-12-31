You're bound to recognise countless actors starring in the fourth season of Black Mirror. But two of the series' most famous participants may have completely passed you by.
The first episode of season 4, USS Callister, features several familiar faces, including How I Met Your Mother's Cristin Milioti, Chewing Gum's Michaela Cole, Westworld's Jimmi Simpson, and Fargo and Friday Night Lights alum Jesse Plemons. Pay close attention, and you'll also notice cameos from two well-known celebrities — both of whom have special connections to Plemons.
The first is Kirsten Dunst, who is engaged to her former Fargo costar Plemons and is reportedly pregnant with the couple's first child. As SyFy Wire notes, the Virgin Suicides actress appears as a Callister employee who passes by Coel, Milioti, and Simpson with her arms crossed. Watch the scene here, and you'll spy her in the black sweater and jeans on the left.
The second cameo comes courtesy of Aaron Paul, who starred opposite Plemons in Breaking Bad; Plemons played the evil Todd in the show's fifth season. Paul voices the online troll who taunts the USS Callister crew at the episode's end, demanding sexual favours and threatening to destroy them if they don't play along. You can just picture said troll wearing a Jesse Pinkman-issue hoodie and beanie.
Clearly, Plemons is pretty handy at putting his nearest and dearest to work. We're just sorry there wasn't a chance for FNL's Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) to give the Star Fleet gang a "clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose" pep talk. They certainly could have used one.
