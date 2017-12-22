The Best Movies & TV Shows You Might Have Missed This Year

If I were to summarize this year in movies, it would go like this: Get Out, Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, and Call Me By Your Name. If I were to summarize this year in television, it would go like this: This Is Us, 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, Riverdale, and Stranger Things 2. These summaries, while accurate, are but cursory glances of the year in television and movies. The fact is, there's only so much time, and there's way too much good content out there. You probably missed some great television and movies this year — and that's okay! That's why we're here.
The best movies slipped through the cracks in pre-awards season soup. If a movie came out before August and didn't happen to be Dunkirk or Wonder Woman, chances are, it went ignored. This is how gems like A Ghost Story or Personal Shopper slipped by without much fanfare.
There's still time, though! As you fall into the lazy period just before New Year's, delve into some pop culture you might have missed this year. We promise they're just as good — if not better — than the hyped movies and television you imbibed this year.
