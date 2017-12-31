Hold Up, Is Friends Finally Coming To UK Netflix?

So, it looks as though it's finally happening: Friends is coming to Netflix in the UK and Ireland.
The streaming giant has dropped a not-so-subtle hint on Twitter by referencing the famous way Friends would title its episodes: "The One with the Fake Monica," "The One with Five Steaks and an Eggplant," "The One Where Phoebe Runs," and so on.
The One with the Show Everyone's Been Asking Us to Add.— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 30, 2017
Now, Netflix has yet to make anything official, but it's been rumoured for a while that the beloved sitcom would be arriving on the UK and Ireland versions of the platform. All 236 episodes of Friends were added to Netflix US on the 1st of January 2015, so perhaps the streaming giant is planning another New Year's Day announcement? That would certainly be a nice way for subscribers to start 2018.
Of course, Friends has already had a few homes in the UK. Early seasons premiered on Channel 4 before Sky1 acquired the rights when the show became super-popular, much of the disappointment of British fans who only had terrestrial TV at the time. Back then, the idea of finding a way to watch the show online - either legally or illegally - was pretty much unthinkable.
Then after Friends concluded in 2004, re-runs aired on E4 for around seven years before Comedy Central UK won the rights in 2011. In Ireland, re-runs currently air on both RTÉ2 and Comedy Central Ireland.
Anyway, as you can imagine, some people are already getting quite excited about the expected announcement from Netflix.
Friends is coming to Netflix UK and suddenly 2017 hasn't been all that bad pic.twitter.com/KKgyHJoQkC— Lauren Niccole Walsh (@ImLaurenWalsh) December 31, 2017
If Friends is added to Netflix, which season will you binge-watch first? For me, it's got to be season two, especially the episodes where Ross and Rachel get it together.
