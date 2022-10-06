If you didn't make the most of July's Amazon Prime Day, then consider your day made. The epic online retailer just announced — out of the blue, surprise Beyoncé album style — that a second 2022 sale extravaganza is upon us. Yes, you read that correctly.
Some of us shopping geezers remember a time when the only blowout sale event that attracted crowds and warranted news coverage was Black Friday. Times have a-changed, to say the least, in terms of scale, savings, and ubiquity. While it's not technically called Prime Day, Amazon's Prime Autumn Deal Event is just around the corner. From October 11-12, the 48-hour sale period will feature steep markdowns on loads of products from all your fave brands — so it's a pretty big deal. Keep reading for everything you need to know to shop the two-day sale like a total pro.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
What started as a one-day sale in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary is now in its seventh year and spans a full 48-hour period of daily and hourly deals on a massive selection of the site's bestselling stock. While you might think it's getting long in the tooth after all this time, the lustre of Prime Day hasn’t worn off one bit. In fact, the hype seems to grow with each passing year, with more and more discounts being offered and rival retailers feeling the pressure to get in on the action.
When is the Amazon Prime Autumn Deal Event?
The Prime Autumn Deal Event is taking place on October 11 and 12. The sale period officially starts at midnight GMT, so plan accordingly.
What's on sale for the Prime Autumn Deal Event?
As with previous Prime Days, products across beauty, fashion, home, tech, and more will be on sale during the Prime Autumn Deal Event. Early deals have already begun to trickle in, too — but more on that in a moment.
How do I get access to the Prime Autumn Deals?
There’s no way around it: You do have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day, as well as the autumn sale-a-bration. If you're on the fence, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial to test the waters. However, it's worth adding that memberships have pretty solid year-round perks: free lightning-fast shipping, access to Prime Wardrobe and Personal Shopper, hours of entertainment, music, and more. Another pro tip for shopping the sale like a pro. Set deal alerts based on your shopping and search history for personalised recommendations on the best Prime Day deals just for you (Alexa can also help you in this department FYI).
What early Prime Autumn deals are available now?
You can get a head start on Prime Autumn Deal Event shopping with vouchers and early access deals aplenty (including ones on Prime Video and Amazon Music).
What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?
As mentioned above, if you’re unsure about joining Amazon Prime but don’t want to miss out on Prime Day deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, no questions asked (this is kind of the perfect time to work the system if you know what we mean). In addition to the marquee benefits of free shipping, there are lesser-known conveniences like two-day delivery and discounts from Amazon Pharmacy, early access to blink-and-you’ll-miss-them Lightning Deals, beloved original TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and over two million songs ad-free with Amazon Music.
What deals will Amazon’s competitors have on Prime Day?
Amazon has done such a thorough job of creating a frenzy around Prime Day that almost every other big-box retailer under the sun is likely to run some sort of alternative sale around the Prime Day period. All's fair in love and online shopping, right?
Does Amazon ever offer discounts on Prime memberships?
If you decide you like the Prime lifestyle and want to keep your access to everything that Amazon has to offer, there are two ways to get an ongoing discount on your Prime membership. Uni students are eligible for a six-month free trial followed by a £4.49 monthly fee for Prime, which is a 50% discount off the regular monthly price.
