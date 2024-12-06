ADVERTISEMENT
How To Style Sparkly Jeans, For The Holidays & Beyond

Ebony-Renee Baker
Last Updated December 6, 2024, 12:00 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Ebony-Renee Baker.
If you’re not a dress person, holiday outfit planning can feel laborious. Sparkly minis and sequined gowns seem to be the default at this time of year. But there isn’t one right way to get dolled up and dial up the extravagance this season. In fact, fashion’s latest infatuation will be a party dressing dream for pants people.  
From diamanté-embellished and rhinestone-dipped hems to metallic threads, sparkly denim is the holiday solution for those whose idea of going all-out is putting on a slightly more fitted blazer and slapping on a red lip. It’s time to switch up the well-worn “jeans and a nice top” formula for “a top and nice jeans.” 
Your options for drama range widely with sparkly denim, from minimalist (yes, really) to walking tinsel garland. The spring/summer 2025 runways confirmed that these statement bottoms aren’t just for the holidays, either: Casablanca styled baggy statement jeans with colorful shirts and bikini tops, and Rokh paired its utilitarian floor-grazers with flirty, femme dresses and tops. Together, they pretty much guaranteed that this main-character piece will have a long shelf life.
This month I tested it out for myself, styling Aligne’s famous, almost sold-out diamanté barrel-leg jeans for various occasions, from an office party to a casual day out. Scroll on for four sparkly denim outfit ideas to try this holiday season and beyond. 

How To Style Sparkly Denim: For A Holiday Party

Photo: Courtesy of Ebony-Renee Baker.
The silver diamanté and dark wash give these jeans a formal vibe, so it wasn’t hard to dress them up for a party. I looked to old Hollywood for inspiration, styling them with a slinky top and dainty heels to offset the utilitarian shape of the barrel legs.
Mango
Volume Hoop Earrings
$25.99
Mango
Alice + Olivia
Mitsuko Blouse
$350.00
Alice + Olivia
Kurt Geiger
Park Lane Heel
$130.00
Kurt Geiger

How To Style Sparkly Denim: For The Daytime

Photo: Courtesy of Ebony-Renee Baker.
Jeans, after all, are an everyday piece — why not bring the sparkle to a casual outfit? While denim is typically the foundation for a look, make it the center of attention by styling with simple sneakers and neutral basics. These jeans would pair just as well with chunky boots, a casual crewneck, or a slouchy bomber jacket.
Grecmuse
Heart Necklace
$65.92
Etsy
TNA
Homestretch™ Crew T-shirt
$25.00
Aritzia
Whistles
Grey Zip Front Bomber Knit
$219.00
Whistles

How To Style Sparkly Jeans: For A Festive Dinner

Photo: Courtesy of Ebony-Renee Baker.
When you’re after a cozy winter vibe, style your shimmery denim with a soft knit (up the festivity level with an off-the-shoulder, eggnoggy number) and comfy shoes (maybe with a metallic element, like these ballet flats, to match the embellishments). You could also try it with an oversized knit or sheer dress (because Y2K inspiration never dies).
Abercrombie & Fitch
Off-the-shoulder Sweater
$70.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
TOMS
Bianca Flat
$74.99$89.95
TOMS
Larroudé
Verona Ballet Flat Crystal In Black Suede
$375.00
Larroudé

How To Style Sparkly Jeans: For A Night Out

Photo: Courtesy of Ebony-Renee Baker.
Add edge to the jeans for a night out with a fauxn leather biker jacket and slouchy boots. Pair with a ruched button-up, bodysuit, or tight-fitted top — and dare to tuck your jeans into your boots for a playful, Western-inspired look.
FP Collection
Kiki Kitten Heel Boots
$248.00
Free People
Topshop
Super Oversized Faux Leather Biker Jacket
$103.50$129.00
ASOS
H&M
Rhinestone-embellished Jeans
$89.99
H&M
Shop more sparkly jeans

Good American
Good Ease Relaxed Diamond Jeans
$259.00
Good American
J.Crew
Mid-rise Straight Jean With Lurex® Metalli...
$133.00$158.00
J.Crew
Zara
Sequin Jeans
$129.00
Zara
ASOS DESIGN
Barrel-leg Jeans With Embellishment
$94.99
ASOS
We The Free
Low-rise Shine Boyfriend Jeans
$198.00
Free People
Veronica Beard
Crosbie Rhinestone Wide-leg Jean
$498.00
Veronica Beard
