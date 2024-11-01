Burgundy Makeup For Fall? It’s Easier To Pull Off Than You Think

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When it comes to fall beauty trends, moody oxblood lipstick and dark, vampy nails are nothing new. But if you told me that burgundy tones were creeping up to dramatically flushed cheeks and lids, I’d think twice, then think again. Red eyeshadow automatically makes me think of Lydia Deetz (which honestly, is an unlikely source of inspo in 2024) or a nasty case of pink eye — not exactly chic. And rouged cheeks? More Madame Alexander than Bridgerton, but all that’s changed with modern interpretations of the iconic fall hue.
“This trend is something I’ve been playing with for a few years now, and it’s been growing within the editorial makeup world — it has now developed into a mainstream trend,” Sephora beauty director David Razzano tells Refinery29. “The initial inspiration for using burgundy again was a reference to authentic post-punk '80s goth makeup styles. That subculture is clearly a defining moment that is being referenced heavily in editorial work as well as runways.”
Just as the dark red hue swept fall runways this past season, burgundy has been slowly taking over makeup launches — and not just in the realms of lip and cheek products, but notably in eye makeup form: Bordeaux eyeliners, mascaras, and more have been trending among brands like Rare Beauty, Patrick Ta, and Kosas. “Burgundy is a very flattering shade on almost all skin tones and eye colors making it the perfect eye and complexion enhancer,” makeup educator (and TikTok beauty guru) Rose Siard tells Refinery29. Ready to rock some red? Keep reading for a deep dive on how to try the trend (and the key products to get you there).
Eyes
Rich, luminous jewel tones on eyes are always a fall mood, and burgundy on eyes is an evolution of warm terracotta tones from years past. (I personally love a thin band of dark red eyeliner on my upper lashline — it makes my dark brown eyes glow.) “Starting small with your waterline is the perfect way to incorporate [burgundy] into your everyday routine,” says Siard. “Both your eye color and complexion are factors when it comes to this color family. If you are fair to light, the Kosas Soulgazer Intensifying Waterproof Gel Eyeliner in Bewitch would be a great starting point, and for deeper skin tones, try the Lancôme Le Stylo Eyeliner Pencil in Ruby Fever,” explains Razzano. Ready to turn things up? “For a bold eye, use Danessa Myricks Beauty: ColorFix Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment in shade Vamp, creating an intense smokey eye,” he adds. “Finish off the look with a few coats of mascara.” (Bonus: Danessa Myricks’ ColorFix pigments can also be worn on lips and cheeks — and pro tip: A little goes a very long way.)
Lips
Perhaps the most traditional take on this trend is in the lip category, where brick red hues have long been a popular choice for the fall and holiday seasons; however, the modern interpretation is less prim and more punk. “I love pairing a lip like Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain 10HR Liquid Lipstick in Red Desert with a soft smokey eye in light grey tones like those in the Makeup By Mario: Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette in The Neutrals, to create a beautiful, chic look,” says Razzano.
Refinery29 contributing writer and beauty journalist Humeara Mohamed is equally as enamored with burgundy: “I think moody, burgundy-toned lips look beautiful on light and darker skin tones alike, which makes it feel quite wearable and less daunting than other statement tones. You can also smudge out a burgundy hue to look a little more lived-in and less ‘night out’. After years of the clean girl aesthetic and its subtle glossy lips, burgundy is the antidote to forced, fake perfectionism. It allows us to experiment and have fun with our makeup again.”
Face
Hot blush summer has given way to cozy blush fall, so don’t be afraid to swap rosy tones in favor for a darker, plummy red. (I love dotting a stain on the apples of my cheeks that makes it look like I’ve just come in from the cold.) “A great and easy way to create a beautiful, simple, monochromatic burgundy look is to use Milk Makeup: Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick in shade Muse and softly create a stained cheek and lip look,” says Razzano. Cream formulas tend to be a little more forgiving in terms of color payoff, but if you’re ready for a dramatic, flushed look, don’t hesitate to try a powder version like NYX Buttermelt Blush in Back and Butta (a favorite of Siard’s).