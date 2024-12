Zara’s Sister Brand Is Your Holiday Party Dressing Secret Weapon

As more and more holiday party invitations come your way, the avalanche of festivities may have you in a fashion frenzy. What are you gonna wear to your work function … and friends' gift exchange… and family dinner… oh, and then your New Years Eve celebration? To figure out all of this as you’re simultaneously gift shopping ? Decision fatigue is inevitable.That’s why we’re clueing you in to a little retail secret: Zara’s elevated sister brand, Massimo Dutti . The Spanish retailer offers elevated wardrobe staples and plenty of options for all your holiday parties. Its new eveningwear collection is full of minimalist dress trends (like winter whites), as well as separates that can be mixed, matched, styled up or down — whatever you need.Whether you’re looking for a knit maxi dress that can be worn for cozy gatherings and refined restaurant reservations alike or a lace cami that you can layer underneath blazers and pair with mini skirts and jeans, Massimo Dutti houses all your holiday dressing dreams. Read on to start building your party outfits all in one place, all at once, so you can go on celebrating the rest of your year in style.