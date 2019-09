Kamala Harris Loves Wearing Converse (Because Of Course She Does)

But in the past four months, Kamala has worn Converse to speak at the SF Pride Parade, at an Everytown For Gun Safety Forum in Iowa, and at a Labor Day rally in Los Angeles. She’s worn them for the majority of her bus tour across Iowa to promote her ‘3AM Agenda’ of policies and plans that address the issues that keep families up at night (the official video of the tour could nearly serve as an ad for the sneaker brand). She’s worn cream All Stars with a sequined denim jacket, platform Converse with skinny jeans and a blouse, and scuffed-up white Chucks with a blazer and peg-leg trousers. According to an interview she gave to The Cut in 2018, she has Converse for every occasion: “The kind I wear in hot weather, the kind I wear in cold weather, and the platform kind for when I’m wearing a pantsuit.” Washing Post reporter Erica Warner tweeted that Kamala even tried wearing Converse into the congressional chamber, which has a strict dress code (she was told she had to enter through the cloakroom instead).