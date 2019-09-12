Kamala Harris Loves Wearing Converse (Because Of Course She Does)

If you believe that clothes say something about its wearer (or at least her ambitions), the fact that Kamala Harris picked Converse is a no-brainer. Harris’ Democratic primary campaign has pushed her practicality and incremental changes over ideological transformations, setting her apart from more progressive candidates like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders. As a Black and Indian woman who has made her own identity central to her campaign, Harris also has a reputation as an aggressive District Attorney that sought convictions for low-level crimes like public school truancy and marijuana use that disproportionately affected poor people of color. In an era of progressive politics, Harris’ big challenges have been to gain the trust of those wary of her centrism and prosecutor background. If she wins the primary, she’ll likely experience a different kind of headwind as a woman of color.