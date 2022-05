100 AAPI Beauty Leaders Were Zoombombed. The Industry Stayed Quiet

It made me think about Tsai’s message again — one of hope, strength, but confusion — having the courage to move on, even though we felt completely helpless. It was a familiar feeling for members of the Asian American community over the past two years. According to a report released by LAAUNCH.org (Leading Asian Americans United for Change) and TAAF (The Asian American Foundation), despite a documented increase in attacks against Asian Americans, nearly one third of Americans were still unaware that they were happening. These hate crimes and attacks were, in fact, occurring at an alarming rate — not just to random pockets of the AAPI community, but to all of us, and now one that I was a part of. And yet, it felt like only a small percentage of people outside the AAPI community was acknowledging it. I felt crazy. But this gaslighting is something that sadly is part of the ongoing racism we tend to experience as Asian people, Melissa Magsaysay , journalist and Head of Content at Thirteen Lune tells me.