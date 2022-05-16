100 AAPI Beauty Leaders Were Zoombombed. The Industry Stayed Quiet

I had heard about Zoom bombs, of course, but during this “new normal” of digital hangouts, I had never experienced it myself. But this seemed different than just a random attack; this felt targeted. And how ironic would that be — a hate crime during a webinar about coming together against hate crimes? “I don’t know how to feel. I’m in a state of shock. I’m on the verge of tears and completely shaken,” a friend texted me after we both had logged off. Despite all this, Munn, Choimorrow, Cocokind founder Priscilla Tsai, and Tower 28 founder Amy Liu decided to log back on. “We move on by holding space for each other and for this community, supporting one another and continuing to do the work, and not letting this defeat us,” Tsai said to everyone. “It feels weird saying that when all we feel is complete defeat and shock right now.”