So, how do you know whether you are being gaslit in your relationship?



Relationships Australia New South Wales CEO, Elisabeth Shaw, says that an argument is really about context. An angry exchange of words can be an argument, or it can be abuse.



“A lot of couples who have, in general, a successful relationship and a good connection and see themselves on solid ground can still behave very badly when they fight… I think the difference is that those things are very limited and they are repaired,” she says. “In an abusive relationship, they’re often one component of a much broader range of things. So in fact, when there is name-calling, dismissing someone’s opinion, or ridiculing the person, it’s part of a much broader and more pervasive pattern where that person really does feel dismissed, ridiculed and treated with contempt in the relationship.”



One of the most harmful aspects of gaslighting is that it can initially seem so harmless. An abusive partner’s actions are subtle and build up gradually with the relationship.