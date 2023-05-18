8 AAPI-Founded Home Brands We Know & Love

Home to both effervescent home decor and equally bright and kooky knitwear, Verloop's site is hypnotizing to say the least — just a few clicks on its tabs and you'll be perusing colorful swatches for hours. With the slogan "More color less waste," founder Ella Lim built her brand with sustainability, function, and of course, fun at the forefront. Add a few products to your cart and enjoy high-quality knits spun from repurposed would-be waste yarn.