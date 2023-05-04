If there's one demographic that should review office chairs, it's 9-to-5ers. Even more so, 9-to-5 writers — we lose track of time as we click-clack computer keys, craft paragraphs for hours on end, overheat laptops, and most of all: Dwell in the best ergonomic seats for creative bums. Let's face it, by writers we mean us, the R29 Shopping team. And, as professional product recommenders, it's only natural that we reveal the secrets behind our comfortable behinds — aka, our favorite office chairs.
The six upcoming picks range far and wide — stationery acrylic dining chairs, pastel pink mesh seats, cow-print furniture finds, and more. But despite their differences, they all manage to keep our spine aligns. Looking for your next, R29 editor-vetted office chair? Then you've come to the right, extremely specific place. Scroll on and find the WFH seat of your dreams.
Advertisement
"Are Branch office chairs worth the hype? I am currently testing out the Verve for a longer review, and my short answer is yes. The extra-thick padding keeps my back and shoulders from aching, and it somehow manages to be super-supportive without being a total eyesore, which I truly thought was impossible in the office chair world. I am not at my desk all day, but I spend a considerable chunk of my WFH life sitting in this thing, and I can tell you it's worth the investment" —Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"This was my first home office chair, but a long-overdue investment since I WFH! I will mention up top that it was generously gifted by the brand, but I would've gladly paid the $370 for it. Not only was it super easy to assemble (and came with a replacement set of wheels), but it's incredibly lightweight, sturdy, and comfortable. The fabric is this cool perforated mesh that's breathable and dry to the touch, making it ideal for sitting 'round the clock. However, my favorite thing is that the neck, arms, and height are all fully adjustable so you can really customize it to your body and desk height. All in all, no notes from me!" —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, Affiliate
Advertisement
"I've tried a couple of different WFH office chairs, but this one has been the best for me. My favorite part is the headrest because it helps maintain my posture, and in lower-back chairs, I find myself hunching and rolling my shoulders over my laptop. The pink is also so fun, and the ribbed fabric is super-comfortable. While I think the exact style is now sold out, this one is a near replica." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"This chair is not only beautiful (I'm a sucker for green velvet anything), it's also very comfortable and very easy to put together (it took me 15 to 20 minutes, and I am not skilled at building anything). Coming in a variety colors, you can choose the shade that goes best for your decor." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"While this certainly isn't a cushy seat by any stretch of the imagination, it's actually a surprisingly comfortable one. I definitely wanted it primarily for the aesthetics, but it's also very supportive, wide enough that I can sit in it crosslegged (don't judge this choice — it's comfortable!), and the arms are at the perfect height for my desk." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"This chair was, admittedly, an aesthetic buy — meaning, I was less concerned with the feel and prioritize the appearance. So imagine my surprise when I found myself comfortably perched in this chair for four-plus hours. It's quite wide and the armrests are low so you can have a relaxed posture even though the chair doesn't recline. Also, the furry fabric isn't itchy or anything, just smooth and glossy. It's an excellent, trendy, and budget-friendly buy!" —Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.