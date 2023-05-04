"This was my first home office chair, but a long-overdue investment since I WFH! I will mention up top that it was generously gifted by the brand, but I would've gladly paid the $370 for it. Not only was it super easy to assemble (and came with a replacement set of wheels), but it's incredibly lightweight, sturdy, and comfortable. The fabric is this cool perforated mesh that's breathable and dry to the touch, making it ideal for sitting 'round the clock. However, my favorite thing is that the neck, arms, and height are all fully adjustable so you can really customize it to your body and desk height. All in all, no notes from me!" —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, Affiliate