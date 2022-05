Sex, Drugs & Alcohol: Korean Americans Find Success In The Taboo

But the next generation is paving their own paths outside of what was prescribed. Asian-owned businesses make up 10% of all businesses in the U.S., and more people from the community are also occupying the startup world with Asians as the second most venture capital-backed group . And with the rise of Asian American entrepreneurship comes a new breed of future Korean American moguls who are pushing cultural boundaries by entering fields that have traditionally been considered taboo. Still, they face strict cultural attitudes upheld by society, which they are trying to subvert as they reshape what it looks like to make it in America.