My Mom Helped Me Buy A Home. Now I Can Barely Afford To Keep It

"[When I moved in] I decided to remove the big, clunky radiators and noticed the floors were very damaged beneath them. I paid about $300 for removal, then $1800 to repair the original parquet floors," Lilly says. "The day after I moved in, the building sent plumbers into my wall to repair a clog in one of the building's communal pipes. While they were in there, they noticed that when the previous owners renovated the kitchen back in 2012, the plumber didn't properly vent the appliances. I've been asked to go in and do that work. I was quoted $6,000 for the plumbing work alone, then was told they would likely have to rip out most of my kitchen, so it could end up costing my life savings. It's been 18 months and I'm still dealing with back and forth about it, and seeking legal help."