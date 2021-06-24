I Thought Owning A Home Would Be A Dream, But It’s A Nightmare. Should I Sell?

How did you become a young homeowner? Did you fall into homeownership or was it an important goal that you achieved, and why? Where did that desire to identify as a homeowner come from? Answering these questions will help you see what was driving your determination in the first place. It’ll force you to unpack whether or not the underlying narrative you’ve told yourself is important and necessary for your future self. Was your decision based on the fundamentals of your personal finances or based on an idealized identity? If it was the latter, know that you can write a new story about the kind of person you are — whether it's someone who rents, someone who has a tenant, someone who buys their house at a young age only to sell it at a relatively young age, too. Someone who learned a lot about markets and themselves along the way.