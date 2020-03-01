Occupation: Investment Banking Associate

Industry: Financial Services

Age: 24

Location: New York, NY

Salary: $150,000 + an annual bonus equal to 50%-90% of salary

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): ~$3,500

Gender Identity: Female



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $3,400 (I live by myself in a one-bedroom — it is a lot to pay in rent but I value my space and neighborhood highly)

Student Loans: $0 (lucky enough to have had full financial aid in college)

Utilities: $95

WiFi: $75

Gas/Fuel: $150 (not included in rent)

Gym: $80

ClassPass: $49

Rent The Runway: $159

Cell Phone: $110 (I am on my parents' plan but Venmo them for my plan/phone installments every month)

Misfits Markets: $26 biweekly (fresh produce to your door — I LOVE this, what you get is always a surprise)

Spotify: $4 (family plan)

401(k): I contribute 8-10% of my paycheck each time and my company matches in full up to 5% (I have $60,000+ so far)

Savings: I keep all my savings in a high-interest account. I don't save a set amount each month (sometimes it's $500, sometimes it's $3,000), but I try to save 90% of my annual bonuses so I have $115,000+ in there so far.

Credit: I use a credit card for all my purchases but never carry a balance. It's more just for the points.