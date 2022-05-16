Kelly Mi Li’s Hustle To Create A Bling Empire Has Its Limits

As for living up to her mother’s expectations, Li says she’s noticed a shift. “I’m 36 and I’m not married and I don’t have kids, so my mom, right now, that’s her priority over anything else,” Li says. “She’s like, ‘Screw the work, when are you popping out a baby?’” She’s also hopeful that her tiger mom is maybe a bit more open to changing her definition of success. “At the end of the day at this point, she just wants me to be happy,” she says.