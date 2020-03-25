12:45 p.m. — V. arrives in a cab and takes me to the doctor. He also brings some ice from his office. I get a couple of x-rays done and it seems like nothing is broken but I get crutches anyway because I can't walk on my own. I feel stupid for getting into this accident but thankful for good health insurance. Also, my helmet saved my teeth as I had hoped. The helmet got pretty scratched up so I guess it was not a soft fall.



3 p.m. — V. takes me home and then goes to both our offices to pick up laptops and things. I have to be on crutches for a week and I need to work on some things over the weekend. In the meantime, I alternate between icing my knee and baking banana bread. I hate to lay down and do nothing and I feel like I still have too much adrenaline to lay down. V. helps me take a shower when he gets back and cleans my wounds again.



7 p.m. — V. orders dinner for both of us. He continues working from home while I watch some vlogs on YouTube. I'm feeling tired now and V. brings me to bed.



Daily Total: $3.25