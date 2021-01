The Stars Of Netflix’s Bling Empire Are Just As Glamorous Off-Camera

The brand new reality series, which hit the streaming service today, follows the daily lives of a tight knit and very exclusive Asian community in the heart of Los Angeles. Filthy rich and not ashamed to flaunt it , each episode of Bling Empire sees its stars living their best lives, including, but not limited to throwing extravagant parties, jet setting around the world, and shopping at a whim. But all that glitters is not gold, not even for the one percent. The show also offers a candid glimpse into the personal problems of this circle of friends.