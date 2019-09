10 Asian Fashion Influencers Who Are Actually Crazy Rich

The first time we see Gemma Chan’s character Astrid Leo on screen, she's in the middle of shopping at Dior and Chanel, among others. She ends her spree inside a vault in a jewelry store, where she debates purchases $1 million diamond earrings (which she ends up buying without a flinch). For many, that scenario is unfathomable (especially when most of us are scouring the Internet for the latest Groupon deal). But the fantasy lives of the film aren't just fantasy — they're real, they're over-promoted on Instagram, and they're so extravagant that we can't turn away.