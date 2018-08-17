10 Asian Fashion Influencers Who Are Actually Crazy Rich

Crazy Rich Asians is a decadent joy to watch — and not just because of its all-Asian cast (a first in Hollywood in 25 years!). As Awkwafina’s character, Peik Lin, put it: “These people aren’t just rich, they’re CRAZY RICH!” They charter private planes, they own remote islands, they invite members of the Thai royal family to their weddings, and they have no problem spending $1.2 million on a pair of diamond earrings. But the happenings on-screen, which are adapted from Kevin Kwan’s book of the same name, are based in reality. And the movie is a not-so-far-fetched look into what it's like to live like Asia’s 1%.
The first time we see Gemma Chan’s character Astrid Leo on screen, she's in the middle of shopping at Dior and Chanel, among others. She ends her spree inside a vault in a jewellery store, where she debates purchases $1 million diamond earrings (which she ends up buying without a flinch). For many, that scenario is unfathomable (especially when most of us are scouring the Internet for the latest Groupon deal). But the fantasy lives of the film aren't just fantasy — they're real, they're over-promoted on Instagram, and they're so extravagant that we can't turn away.
Since people really do live this way, ahead we’ve compiled a list of influencers whose lives rival those of the Crazy Rich Asians characters. These are women who can afford to buy not one but two Giambattista Valli gowns to wear on her wedding day (it was a "magical experience," she says), women who paint on half-a-million dollar Birkin bags because they accidentally stained one with french fry grease at Chili's, and women who have been attending Paris Couture since they were children. In the words of Kristen Wiig: "Help me, I'm poor."
While none of the women seem to have taken their pet fish to the plastic surgeon (a very real thing that happens in the Crazy Rich Asians universe), the amount of couture they own (you'll see) is shocking enough to tell your group chat about.