With healthcare inaccessible, many in our communities are forced to take their wellbeing into their own hands. Sometimes, people ask relatives abroad to bring medications from their home country when visiting the U.S. or only take medications when they’re at their worst. Other times, they fall for medical misinformation while desperate for alternative (and affordable) medicine. Cabrera, who became a promotora after she was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure and didn’t receive adequate education from healthcare personnel, says she has worked with diabetic members in her community who are also unclear about the disease. One time, she worked with someone who was purchasing alleged “cures” because they didn’t know that the human body naturally produces insulin and that their prescriptions help to aid this process. Another time, someone undergoing cancer treatments began taking teas instead of continuing with chemotherapy despite their stage 4 diagnosis.