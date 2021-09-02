Texas’s Radical Abortion Ban Will Be Devastating For Immigrant Communities

The right to an abortion means nothing if you cannot pay for care, or if your state requires multiple visits, waiting periods, and other hurdles you just can’t jump. There is no choice without access. And the reality is, our communities have been struggling for access for years. Access to healthcare in general, access to reproductive care that includes birth control, preventive screenings, prenatal care, postnatal care, and abortion care. Access to healthcare with dignity and full self-determination. And with the passing of SB8, the fight for access just got that much harder, and more urgent.