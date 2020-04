Texas Continues Its Abortion Ban As It Lifts Other Restrictions, Prompting Travel Risks

"It has become a day by day, week to week fight for people whose health care cannot wait," Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a released statement. "Planned Parenthood and its partners have never wavered in the facts: abortion is safe, necessary, and time-sensitive. While this is a very temporary relief for some Texans, many others still cannot access time-sensitive abortion procedures. As people try and navigate their new realities under a pandemic — job loss, quarantining with abusive partners, or still having to work essential jobs — we need more abortion access, not less. This fight is far from over ."