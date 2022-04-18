‘This Is Life Or Death For Some Patients.’ How I Help People Access Abortion Care

"We always want to make sure the patient is able to access the care they want to access wherever it may be. [After S.B. 8 went into effect] we might have been able to get someone an appointment in two weeks [in Oklahoma], but they didn't want to wait that long, so they wanted to find another option in a further-away state. Maybe Colorado, New Mexico, or California. If they feel that’s where they can get the best care, we want to make sure the person is being accommodated. It’s a personal choice and we want them to be able to access it.