The Supreme Court Just Reinstated An Abortion Pill Restriction

This judgment enabled people seeking abortions to receive the abortion pill via telehealth, greatly increasing access to the reproductive care for people who had trouble visiting a qualifying health center because they lived far away from the nearest facility , they were in a high-risk population for COVID-19, or many other reasons. Some hoped that the ruling would pave the way toward the restrictions around medication abortions being permanently loosened. The latest Supreme Court ruling — which came less than a week after the U.S. Department Of Health & Human Services extended the country's COVID-19 public health emergency status for the fourth time — is a big step backwards.