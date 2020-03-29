Women Will Be Able To Take Abortion Pills At Home During Coronavirus Crisis

We welcome today's @thesundaytimes report that the Government is preparing to reinstate telemedicine for Early Medical Abortion.— bpas (@bpas1968) March 29, 2020
However, every day of delay puts the health of hundreds of women and healthcare staff at risk.
Our comment: https://t.co/JhoXZ2mrBo
The government has listened to the concerns of mine, my colleagues and my constituents regarding worries about safe access to abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.— Abena Oppong-Asare MP (@abenaopp) March 29, 2020
The government has now permitted the use of abortion pills at home #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FzSWhDgnct
UK Govt has listened to us & yesterday re-instated the emergency abortion policy they issued then revoked on Monday night. Now women in lock-down can access medical care safely@jessphillips @DianaJohnsonMP @JonAshworth @stellacreasy @Caraquest @bpas1968 @wesstreeting @RCObsGyn https://t.co/nQIrEOhLpb— Ruth Cadbury MP (@RuthCadbury) March 29, 2020