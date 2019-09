Why The Hell Do People Care That Comey Was Fired?

Comey reportedly first learned of his termination as the news flashed across a TV , but he was later delivered a letter from the White House. President Trump wrote, "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation , I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to lead the Bureau." The letter continued, "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission."