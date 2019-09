Everything We Know About President Trump & Russia — & Why You Should Care

Trump has had business dealings in Russia for a long time , dating as far back as the Soviet Union era, when he tried to open a hotel in Moscow. He has spent a lot of time in the country. And that's where the controversial Steele dossier comes into play. The dossier was compiled by Christopher Steele, a retired British intelligence officer who was originally hired to investigate Trump's ties to Russia as part of the "opposition research" that was being funded by a powerful Republican donor. (A practice that is very common in politics.) Steele had a lot of experience in Russia and plenty of contacts, and he compiled dozens of reports over a period of several months, in which he detailed the information he obtained from his network. The unverified memos circulated in D.C. for months, and eventually made their way to members of Congress. And then, just before Trump was set to take office, the F.B.I., C.I.A. and N.S.A. gave a classified report about the Russian efforts to influence the presidential election to President Obama, President-elect Trump, and a group of congressional leaders. In it, they attached a two-page summary of the dossier to the report . The dossier (which was published in full by Buzzfeed in a move that was criticized by many) made waves in mid-January because it contained a lot of unverified, salacious allegations. Trump called the dossier "fake news" and "phony stuff" during a press conference held at the time. However, some of the information has been confirmed by intelligence officials . They were able to verify that some of the conversations described in the dossier took place on the same days, in the same locations, and between the same individuals.