The 5 Things You Should Know About Donald Trump’s Press Conference

He won't drop his business ties.

Since Trump was elected, a lot of questions have arisen about the potential conflicts of interest he could face once he assumes office. During the press conference, Trump announced that his oldest sons Don Jr. and Eric will continue at the head of the Trump Organization. As it was reported earlier this week, Trump confirmed his daughter Ivanka is stepping down from all her roles because her husband Jared Kushner will serve as a White House senior adviser. However, Trump won't sell his business nor place his assets in a blind trust, like it was recommended he should do. Instead, an ethics adviser will be appointed and the company will not enter into any new foreign deals. His businesses and assets will also be put into a trust while he's in office. Trump's lawyer also emphasized that the president-elect won't be involved in his businesses and will have "limited information rights" regarding the company. Some legal experts were not impressed by his approach, however. "Tragically, the Trump plan to deal with his business conflicts announced today falls short in every respect,” Norm Eisen, a former top White House ethics lawyer for President Obama, told Politico. "Mr. Trump’s ill-advised course will precipitate scandal and corruption."